NASA Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Nebula Created by Dying Star

NASA’s Hubble telescope has recently shared an incredible image of a classic Nebula, which was formed as a result of a dying star shedding its outer layers of material. The Nebula, known as He 2-47, is located approximately 6,600 light-years away from Earth. The image, shared on Instagram by @nasahubble, depicts a bright point of light surrounded by an elliptical pink gas cloud. The cloud extends into yellow and orange lobes that resemble wings.

Nebulas are vast interstellar clouds of gas and dust that are illuminated by either nearby stars or their remnants. They are often formed when a massive star reaches the end of its life cycle and undergoes a supernova explosion or sheds its outer layers in a stellar wind. The remaining core of the star, known as a white dwarf, emits ultraviolet light that causes the surrounding gas to glow.

Hubble’s image of He 2-47 showcases the ethereal beauty and intricate details of these cosmic phenomena. The elliptical pink section represents the glowing gas cloud, while the yellow and orange lobes highlight the expanding wings of the Nebula. The contrast of colors and shapes creates a captivating visual display.

The Hubble telescope plays a crucial role in capturing stunning images and providing valuable insights into the universe. Its ability to observe distant celestial objects has revolutionized our understanding of space. By studying Nebulas like He 2-47, scientists can unravel the mysteries of stellar evolution and gain deeper insights into the life cycles of stars.

Sources:

– NASA Hubble: Instagram @nasahubble

– LatestLY: SocialLY (social media post)