News

NASA Attempts to Reestablish Contact with Voyager 2

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
NASA is currently working to regain communication with Voyager 2, which has been out of contact for over a week. The issue began when flight controllers mistakenly sent a wrong command that caused the spacecraft’s antenna to tilt away from Earth. Although the antenna only shifted by 2%, it was enough to disrupt communications.

To address the problem, NASA’s Deep Space Network has placed its large dish antenna in Canberra, Australia, on high alert to pick up any stray signals from Voyager 2. However, due to its distant location of over 12 billion miles (19 billion km) away, it takes more than 18 hours for any signal to travel back to Earth. While the chances of reestablishing communication are slim, NASA remains optimistic.

Launched in 1977 from Florida, Voyager 2 was sent on a mission to explore the outer solar system, including Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Throughout its journey, it has made significant discoveries, including the identification of new moons around Uranus and Jupiter. In 2018, Voyager 2 entered interstellar space, marking a historic achievement for the mission.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has devised a plan to send the correct command to Voyager 2 in an effort to restore communication. If this attempt proves unsuccessful, NASA will have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset that may restore communication. Voyager 1, the twin spacecraft, currently located over 15 billion miles (24 billion km) away from Earth, remains in contact and operational.

Despite the challenges, NASA’s continuous efforts exemplify the agency’s commitment to exploring the unknown and expanding our understanding of the universe.

