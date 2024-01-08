Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lander Launches on NASA Mission to Study the Moon

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying a payload of NASA scientific instruments. The launch is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which aims to explore the Moon and support long-term human exploration. The lander is expected to reach the lunar surface after a 46-day journey.

Once on the Moon, the NASA instruments aboard the lander will conduct various studies, including analyzing the lunar exosphere, studying the thermal properties of the lunar regolith, measuring hydrogen abundances in the soil at the landing site, and monitoring the radiation environment. These investigations will provide valuable insights into planetary processes, evolution, and the search for evidence of water and other resources.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed excitement about the mission, stating, “These high-risk missions will not only conduct new science at the Moon, but they are supporting a growing commercial space economy while showing the strength of American technology and innovation.” The CLPS missions, including this launch, play a crucial role in advancing our understanding of the solar system and shaping future human exploration efforts.

The Peregrine lander carries five NASA science and research payloads, each designed to contribute to our knowledge of the Moon. These payloads include a Laser Retroreflector Array for precise position determination, a Neutron Spectrometer System to search for indicators of water, a Linear Energy Transfer Spectrometer to collect radiation data, a Near InfraRed Volatiles Spectrometer System for surface analysis, and a Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer to study the lunar exosphere.

Peregrine is scheduled to land on the Moon on February 23rd and will spend approximately 10 days conducting scientific experiments. This mission will pave the way for future lunar exploration under the Artemis program, which aims to send the first woman and the first person of color to explore the Moon.

For more information about NASA’s CLPS initiative and the mission, visit [NASA’s CLPS Initiative](https://www.nasa.gov/clps).

