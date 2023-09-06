The September Night Sky in 2023: Celestial Spectacles to Watch

The September night sky in 2023 is set to offer a series of captivating celestial spectacles that will amaze both casual observers and astronomers. Here are the main points to look out for:

1. Venus: Venus, the second planet from the sun, has transitioned from being an evening sky object to a morning sky object. Rising in the eastern sky just before dawn, it presents itself as a bright beacon. Throughout September, you can observe Venus at an altitude ranging from 30 to 40 degrees above the horizon.

2. Saturn and Jupiter: Alongside Venus, Saturn and Jupiter, two of the solar system’s gas giants, will be visible to the naked eye. Saturn can be found low in the southeast immediately after the sun sets, followed by the appearance of Jupiter a few hours later. Jupiter, the king of planets, will dominate the celestial stage until morning.

3. Jupiter-Moon Conjunction: Mark September 4th on your calendar, as Jupiter will be in conjunction with the Moon, appearing high in the southwest before dawn. This conjunction will create a beautiful celestial event.

4. Supermoon: September will also bring the final supermoon of the year on the 29th. Supermoons occur when the full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, appearing larger and brighter. This month’s full moon is known as the “Harvest Moon,” historically significant for farmers in the Northern Hemisphere.

5. Zodiacal Light: For those willing to venture out in the pre-dawn hours, the zodiacal light offers a captivating phenomenon. It appears as a triangular or cone-shaped pillar of faint light and is best observed during the equinoxes in March and September. Seek this elusive sight in the east before morning twilight begins (Northern Hemisphere) or in the west after evening twilight (Southern Hemisphere).

Throughout September, darker skies will enhance visibility, particularly during the latter half of the month when the Moon’s absence enhances the observation conditions.

While observing the zodiacal light, it is interesting to note that it originates from an interplanetary dust cloud that extends to the outer reaches of the inner solar system. The source of this dust remains a subject of intrigue, with possible candidates including comets, Mars, and asteroids.

In addition to these celestial events, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to bring celestial wonders to Earth. The spacecraft, after collecting samples from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu in 2020, is returning to our planet. The sample return capsule is expected to land in Utah on September 24th.

