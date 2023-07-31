Private Space Companies Outpace NASA in Space Exploration

Despite the successes of private space companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic, many Americans still view NASA as the primary representative of space exploration. However, the reality is that NASA heavily relies on capabilities developed and owned by others.

The agency’s Space Launch System (SLS), which is meant to restore NASA’s role in space exploration, is outdated and clunky compared to its private competitors. Public opinion has yet to catch up with the innovation boom in the space industry.

The Biden administration has emphasized NASA’s role in its National Cislunar Science & Technology Strategy, especially with the Artemis program’s mission to return humans to the Moon. However, NASA’s plans for lunar exploration heavily rely on the success of the SLS, as the agency has relied on others to reach space since the retirement of the space shuttle program in 2011.

The SLS, despite using components from the space shuttle and other programs, has faced significant delays and cost overruns. It lacked a defined mission until the Trump administration announced the return to the moon. Critics argue that the program prioritizes job creation over actual progress in space.

Former NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver expressed doubts about the SLS’s capabilities, highlighting the infrequency of its launches compared to SpaceX’s Starship.

Private alternatives to the SLS, such as SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy and Blue Origin’s New Glenn, have had multiple successful missions and offer more cost-effective solutions. The SLS, with an estimated cost of over $2 billion per launch, is much more expensive compared to commercial launch vehicles.

While public sentiment still favors NASA’s involvement in space exploration, private space companies have proven to be more technologically advanced and cost-effective. The future of space exploration looks promising with advancements made by companies like SpaceX, although NASA’s reliance on outdated technology and high costs remains a concern.