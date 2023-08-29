NASA Releases First Data Maps of Air Pollution

NASA has released the first data maps from its new instrument, the Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO), which monitors air pollution from space. The maps reveal high levels of nitrogen dioxide, a major pollutant, over urban areas in North America. Nitrogen dioxide is produced when fossil fuels are burned for transportation, power generation, industrial activities, and wildfires.

The data maps show that nitrogen dioxide levels are highest in the morning over cities and major highways, dissipate in the early afternoon, and then increase again later in the day during the second rush hour. The data used to create these maps was collected on August 2, and cities such as Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. were found to have high concentrations of nitrogen dioxide.

The TEMPO instrument was launched into orbit in April on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It uses visible sunlight to continuously measure air quality over North America, providing data with the resolution of a few square miles. TEMPO detects nitrogen dioxide by observing sunlight as it reflects off the Earth’s surface, clouds, and the atmosphere. However, it can only record air pollution during daylight hours, and cloudy areas are shown as missing data in the visualizations.

TEMPO’s comprehensive bank of air pollution data is seen as valuable, especially in the wake of recent heatwaves and wildfires that have impacted air quality. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson believes that TEMPO’s data will benefit neighborhoods and communities across the country for decades to come, helping to monitor and improve the quality of the air we breathe.

