NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Regains Contact with Earth

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Regains Contact with Earth

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has successfully reestablished contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft after a two-week-long period of silence. The Deep Space Network’s antennas detected a signal from Voyager 2, confirming that the spacecraft is still operational.

The loss of communication occurred due to a planned command sequence that unintentionally misaligned Voyager 2’s antenna, causing it to face 2 degrees away from Earth. This resulted in the inability to establish contact until October when a routine repositioning procedure was scheduled. However, engineers will now attempt to send a command to realign the spacecraft’s antenna with Earth, although the outcome of this maneuver remains uncertain.

Despite the communication disruption, Voyager 2 is expected to continue its journey on the outskirts of the solar system. In December 2018, it successfully passed Uranus and entered interstellar space, making it one of only two human-made objects to achieve this milestone. Throughout its mission, Voyager 2 has made significant discoveries, including the identification of 16 new moons, six additional rings, and Neptune’s “Great Dark Spot.”

Alongside its scientific objectives, Voyager 2 also carries a golden record, which contains a selection of sounds from Earth, greetings in different languages, and various musical pieces. Unfortunately, the recent communication issue has prevented the transmission of data back to Earth, hinting at the eventual conclusion of the spacecraft’s mission, estimated to occur in approximately three years. Meanwhile, Voyager 2’s sister spacecraft, Voyager 1, continues to successfully transmit data from an even greater distance of 15 billion miles away.

