NASA Regains Contact with Voyager 2 Spacecraft

NASA has successfully regained contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft, which had been silent for two weeks due to a wrong command that misaligned its antenna away from Earth. To correct the antenna position, NASA’s Deep Space Network sent a signal known as an “interstellar shout” from its radio antenna in Canberra, Australia. The timing of this command was crucial, as it took approximately 18.5 hours for the signal to reach Voyager 2 and an additional 18.5 hours to receive a response due to the spacecraft’s distance of over 12 billion miles from Earth.

On August 4, Voyager 2 started transmitting science and telemetry data, indicating that it is operating normally and on its expected trajectory. The Deep Space Network’s station in Canberra played a vital role in reestablishing contact with the spacecraft.

The incident that led to the communication disruption occurred on July 21 when a series of commands misaligned Voyager 2’s antenna by 2 degrees, affecting signal transmission. However, NASA engineers detected a faint carrier wave or “heartbeat” from Voyager the day before successfully regaining contact, confirming that the spacecraft was still operational.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2, along with its twin Voyager 1, embarked on a mission to explore the outer solar system and beyond. These spacecraft also carry “Golden Records,” which contain sounds from Earth and serve as a means of communication with extraterrestrial beings. Voyager 2 has already explored Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, while Voyager 1 has entered interstellar space. As long as their power sources last, both spacecraft are expected to continue their journey, potentially reaching their 50th anniversary in 2027.