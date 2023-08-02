NASA Receives Signal from Voyager 2 Confirming Operational Status

After a period of silence, NASA has successfully received a signal from Voyager 2, affirming that the spacecraft remains operational in interstellar space. The interruption in communication was a result of an unintentionally incorrect command sent by flight controllers, causing the spacecraft’s antenna to be misaligned away from Earth.

NASA’s Deep Space Network, a global network of large radio antennas, detected a “heartbeat signal” from Voyager 2, indicating that the 46-year-old spacecraft is still alive and functioning. Project manager Suzanne Dodd expressed relief at this development and confirmed that efforts are in motion to realign the spacecraft’s antenna back towards Earth.

If the command to adjust the antenna proves unsuccessful, NASA will need to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset. However, the flight controllers plan to make multiple attempts to send commands prior to that time.

Launched in 1977 alongside its twin spacecraft Voyager 1, Voyager 2’s primary mission was to explore the outer planets. While Voyager 1 is currently positioned approximately 15 billion miles away from Earth, Voyager 2 has ventured even farther. Both spacecraft have accomplished significant milestones, including close flybys of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, as well as entering interstellar space.

The 3D Voyager 2 graphic provides users with the opportunity to discover the spacecraft’s crucial milestones throughout its journey and explore its design.