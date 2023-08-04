NASA to Unveil Asteroid Sample from OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft

NASA is preparing to reveal the pristine sample collected by its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the asteroid Bennu. This asteroid has a small chance of colliding with Earth in the future. The study of this sample will provide valuable insights into asteroids that pose a potential threat to our planet and shed light on the formation of planets, as well as the origins of organic compounds and water that may have contributed to the development of life.

Additionally, NASA has recently discovered another Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) named 2014 QL433. While it is not expected to make impact with Earth, it will come close due to its orbit. On August 4, 2014 QL433 will make its closest approach to Earth, at a distance of approximately 5.3 million kilometers. This asteroid is classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) due to its large size, with a width comparable to the Empire State Building in New York.

Asteroid 2014 QL433 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, characterized by their larger semi-major axes that can cross Earth’s orbit. Interestingly, the last close approach of this asteroid occurred almost a century ago in 1930, and its next close approach is projected to take place on February 20, 2120.

Overall, the study of these asteroids and the sample obtained from Bennu by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will contribute to our understanding of the solar system, potential threats to Earth, and the origins of life-supporting elements.