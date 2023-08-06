CADRE: NASA’s Autonomous Rover Mission to the Moon

In 2024, NASA has plans to send a team of small rovers to the Moon as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services program. These rovers, collectively known as CADRE (Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration), have been designed to carry out tasks independently, without the need for human intervention. The aim of this mission is to demonstrate the ability of a network of mobile robots to work together and complete tasks autonomously.

CADRE will spend 14 days exploring the Moon, showcasing its unique capabilities. It will perform tests such as driving in formation while avoiding obstacles, as well as mapping a 400 square meter area using stereo cameras. The use of a swarm of rovers allows for more efficient exploration, as one rover can be sacrificed to gather important data in hazardous areas, without jeopardizing the entire mission. The remaining rovers can continue their exploration by receiving the data from the sacrificed rover.

Although CADRE is primarily a technology demonstration mission rather than an exploration mission, it will still provide valuable engineering and scientific data that will shape the future of robotic exploration. The rovers carry scientific instruments, including ground-penetrating radar that can create a 3D map of the lunar subsurface.

CADRE’s main purpose is to pave the way for future robotic exploration that could support human missions to the Moon and beyond. While the mission itself will only last two weeks due to the onset of lunar night, the knowledge gained and the data collected will contribute to advancements in the field of robotic exploration. With the challenging lunar environment that CADRE will face, including limited power supply and cooling systems, the mission will push the rovers to their limits.

With CADRE, NASA is taking a significant step towards developing autonomous robotic systems that can work together effectively and independently, opening up new possibilities for future exploration endeavors.