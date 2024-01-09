Mission Mishap: Moon Lander Loses Fuel, Unable to Reach Lunar Surface

Summary:

In a setback for space exploration, the first moon lander to launch from the US in 50 years will not be able to land on the lunar surface due to a fuel leak. The Peregrine 1, a commercial space probe, suffered a critical loss of propellant shortly after lift-off. Although the team was able to power the solar array through an improvised maneuver, the lander’s thrusters are expected to operate for a maximum of 40 more hours before losing power. Despite this setback, the probe will conduct experiments in space before its batteries die.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the Peregrine 1 lander to fail?

A: The lander experienced a critical loss of propellant due to an anomaly in the propulsion system, leading to a fuel leak.

Q: Will the lander be able to collect any data or perform experiments?

A: Yes, while unable to land on the lunar surface, the lander will conduct experiments in space before its batteries die.

Q: What equipment does the lander carry?

A: The lander carries Nasa scientific equipment, including instruments to measure radiation levels, surface and subsurface water ice, the magnetic field, and the exosphere. It also contains non-scientific payloads, such as DNA samples from former US presidents and the remains of Gene Roddenberry, the creator of Star Trek.

Q: What is Nasa’s response to the lander’s failure?

A: Nasa is working with Astrobotic to investigate the root cause of the propulsion problem and expressed that “space is hard.”

