NASA Loses Contact with Voyager 2 Spacecraft

NASA has lost contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft due to a communication error. The mishap occurred when a command inadvertently caused the antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth, rendering the spacecraft unable to receive commands or transmit data back to mission controllers. The incident took place seven days prior to NASA’s public announcement.

Voyager 2, which was launched in 1977 and is currently 12.4 billion miles away from Earth, is expected to regain communication ability through a reorientation maneuver that it performs multiple times a year. Until then, the spacecraft will remain on its planned trajectory.

Despite the communication setback, Voyager 2 has already accomplished significant milestones during its 46-year mission. In 1998, engineers turned off its nonessential instruments to conserve power. However, data can still be received from some of the six operational instruments until at least 2025, assuming the communication link is restored in the coming months.

One of Voyager 2’s notable achievements is its exploration of all four gas giant planets in our solar system: Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus. It holds the distinction of being the only spacecraft to have visited both Neptune and Uranus. Following its flyby of Neptune in 1989, Voyager 2 entered interstellar space in November 2018.

Meanwhile, NASA confirms that Voyager 1, which was also launched in 1977 and is nearly 15 billion miles away from Earth, continues to operate normally without any communication issues.