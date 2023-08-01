NASA loses contact with Voyager 2 probe billions of miles from Earth

NASA has lost contact with its Voyager 2 probe, which is billions of miles away from Earth, due to an erroneous command. The probe’s antenna has been tilted two degrees away from Earth, resulting in a communication breakdown. Voyager 2, which has been exploring space since 1977, is currently over 12.3 billion miles away from Earth, traveling through interstellar space.

Despite this setback, NASA is optimistic that contact will be restored when the probe is scheduled to reset in October. Efforts are underway to detect any stray signals from Voyager 2 using a large dish in Canberra, Australia. Additionally, the antenna will be directed towards the probe’s location in an attempt to establish contact.

Voyager 2 is designed to reset its orientation multiple times a year to ensure its antenna remains pointed towards Earth. The next reset is planned for October 15th, and NASA expects that communication will resume at that time. Meanwhile, the spacecraft will continue its planned trajectory through the universe, equipped with various scientific instruments.

Voyager 2, along with its twin Voyager 1, is the only spacecraft operating outside the heliosphere, the protective bubble formed by the Sun’s particles and magnetic fields. Voyager 2 has also successfully flown by both Neptune and Uranus, marking a significant milestone in space exploration. Notably, both probes carry a Golden Record containing sounds, images, and messages from Earth, aimed at communicating our world to potential extraterrestrial beings.