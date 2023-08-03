CityLife

NASA Successfully Launches Antares Rocket from Virginia Facility

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
NASA achieved a successful launch of an Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The launch was witnessed by residents of south-central Pennsylvania, who observed a white dot in the sky. This mission marked Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, with the objective of delivering science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station. The live stream of the launch was made available on NASA’s official YouTube channel.

The mid-Atlantic region has previously been a witness to rocket launches, such as the SpaceX Falcon9 rocket that flew across the sky last September from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. During this particular launch, the Falcon9 was carrying 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. As a result of this event, numerous viewers sent in emails, photos, and videos capturing the rocket’s trajectory. These were compiled and shared, showcasing the spectacle in different locations including the Susquehanna River near Perry County, East Hempfield Township in Lancaster County, Dallastown in York County, Kutztown in Berks County, and Denver in Lancaster County.

For individuals who have also captured photos or videos of the recent Antares rocket launch, it is encouraged to share their media with the news station through email, uploading to the uLocal platform, or joining the uLocal Facebook group.

