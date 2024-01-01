NASA Launches Massive Balloon-Borne Telescope to Map the Milky Way

NASA has embarked on a groundbreaking mission to map out the Milky Way using a massive balloon-borne telescope. The Galactic/Extragalactic ULDB Spectroscopic Terahertz Observatory mission, also known as GUSTO, was launched from the Antarctica ice sheet, reaching a cruising altitude of over 128,000 feet above Earth’s surface.

The primary objective of the GUSTO mission is to create a 3D map of the Milky Way and study the interstellar medium, which refers to the material that fills the space between stars. By analyzing the components of this material, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of how galaxies evolve from the early universe to the present day.

The telescope employed in this mission utilizes a radio system designed to detect specific frequencies emitted by atoms and molecules in space. By tuning in to these frequencies, scientists can identify the composition of the interstellar medium. This research will focus on the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a dwarf galaxy that lies within the Milky Way. By comparing the LMC with our own galaxy, scientists can glean insights into the evolution of galaxies over cosmic timescales.

To carry out this mission effectively, NASA needed to operate at high altitudes, well above Earth’s surface, to minimize interference from water vapor. The GUSTO telescope is expected to remain airborne for at least 55 days, floating in circles above Antarctica.

The launch of GUSTO marks a significant milestone for NASA’s Explorer program, which aims to streamline space research. NASA frequently utilizes long-duration balloons for various scientific missions and maintains multiple launch sites around the world.

To track the progress of the GUSTO mission, NASA provides real-time updates on their Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility map.

