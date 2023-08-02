NASA Set to Launch Antares Rocket on August 1

NASA is preparing to launch the Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket on August 1 at 8:31 p.m. ET from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. If the weather conditions permit, the launch may be visible to residents in the mid-Atlantic region and along the East Coast. This will mark the 19th expedition by Northrop Grumman, aiming to deliver supplies, science investigations, and equipment to the International Space Station.

For the best viewing experience, NASA suggests several locations in the states surrounding Wallops Island. These include the NASA Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center, Chincoteague Island (Virginia), Ocean City (Maryland), Delaware seashore, and Virginia Beach.

Residents in twelve states, such as Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New York, may have a line of sight to the launch. However, the visibility will vary depending on the time elapsed after takeoff.

The launch will be broadcasted live by NASA on NASA Television, the NASA app, their website, and social media platforms like YouTube and X (formerly known as Twitter). Viewers can tune in to these channels to watch the launch as it happens.

According to NASA’s weather forecast, conditions are estimated to be 80% favorable, with a slight chance of cumulus clouds. This indicates a high likelihood of a successful launch.

Overall, this upcoming launch presents an exciting opportunity for people in the eastern United States to witness a rocket heading towards the International Space Station.