Large NASA Laboratory Aircraft Conducting Research on Air Quality in Chicago

Chicago-area residents may witness a significant aircraft flying at a low altitude over the city on Monday and Tuesday. This aircraft is none other than the Armstrong Flight Research Center’s DC-8 aircraft, serving as a NASA laboratory. The purpose of these flyovers is to carry out a scientific research mission called AEROMMA (Atmospheric Emissions and Reactions Observed from Megacities to Marine Areas).

The primary objective of the research mission is to gather data on air quality and pollution sources. This collaborative effort involves NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) with the aim of studying air quality and pollution levels in the region.

It is important to note that all flyovers are conducted at a safe altitude, ensuring no harm to the public, wildlife, or infrastructure. However, residents should be aware of the loud noise generated by the aircraft’s jets, particularly those who may be sensitive to loud noises.

The DC-8 aircraft is renowned as the world’s largest flying science laboratory. Equipped with cutting-edge scientific instruments, it is easily recognizable as it conducts its research flights. These flights will cover some of the most densely populated areas in North America.

For those who are interested in tracking the location of the aircraft during its research flights, they can do so on FlightAware by using the tail number N817NA.