Amateur Astronomers Can Help NASA Study Uranus and Neptune

NASA is calling on amateur astronomers to assist in the study of the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. In September, the New Horizons spacecraft and the Hubble Space Telescope will turn their attention to these distant planets. While New Horizons is in the Kuiper Belt, over five billion miles from Earth, it will observe Uranus and Neptune from a unique perspective, allowing scientists to gain new insights into their atmospheres.

The observations will provide valuable information on the planets’ atmospheres and how heat is transferred within them. By combining data collected by New Horizons with observations from telescopes on Earth, researchers hope to enhance their models and uncover the mysteries of these distant worlds. Even observations made by amateur astronomers with telescopes as small as 16 inches can be highly valuable for tracking features in the planets’ atmospheres.

Amateur astronomers are encouraged to share their images on social media platforms, including X and Facebook, using the hashtag #NHIceGiants. This way, the New Horizons mission team can collect the images as part of the campaign. More information, including finder charts and observation tables, will be posted soon on NASA’s website.

The Hubble images of Uranus and Neptune will be publicly available on the Mikulski Archive for Space Telescopes (MAST) website in late September. The New Horizons images will be published separately by the end of 2023. In previous images captured by Hubble in 2019, bright and dark storms were observed on both planets. Additionally, a recent study of images from Hubble and the W.M. Keck Observatory revealed that Neptune’s clouds have almost completely disappeared but are expected to reappear in the coming years.

Amateur astronomers now have the opportunity to contribute to NASA’s exploration of Uranus and Neptune, providing valuable data to enhance our understanding of these distant ice giants.

