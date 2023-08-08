IBM, HuggingFace, and NASA Collaborate to Develop Open-Source Geospatial Foundation Model

IBM, HuggingFace, and NASA have joined forces to create an open-source geospatial foundation model designed to assist researchers in managing vast amounts of Earth science data. The primary objective of this collaboration is to develop an AI prototype inspired by GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) with the capability to track deforestation, predict crop yields, and monitor greenhouse gas emissions.

The model will rely on IBM’s Watsonx.ai and a year’s worth of NASA’s HLS (Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2) satellite data. By fine-tuning the model using labeled data for flood and burn scar mapping, the team has managed to enhance its performance by 15% while utilizing significantly less data.

The model will be hosted on HuggingFace’s open-source AI platform, which will facilitate easy accessibility and utilization. This partnership aims to accelerate the development of impactful solutions to address critical areas such as climate change.

The open-source AI model created through this collaboration has the potential to serve as a fundamental framework for future systems focused on monitoring crops, forests, and climate change. It is expected to offer a deeper understanding of our world and contribute to tackling the challenges we face.