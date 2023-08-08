CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

IBM, HuggingFace, and NASA Collaborate to Develop Open-Source Geospatial Foundation Model

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
IBM, HuggingFace, and NASA Collaborate to Develop Open-Source Geospatial Foundation Model

IBM, HuggingFace, and NASA have joined forces to create an open-source geospatial foundation model designed to assist researchers in managing vast amounts of Earth science data. The primary objective of this collaboration is to develop an AI prototype inspired by GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) with the capability to track deforestation, predict crop yields, and monitor greenhouse gas emissions.

The model will rely on IBM’s Watsonx.ai and a year’s worth of NASA’s HLS (Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2) satellite data. By fine-tuning the model using labeled data for flood and burn scar mapping, the team has managed to enhance its performance by 15% while utilizing significantly less data.

The model will be hosted on HuggingFace’s open-source AI platform, which will facilitate easy accessibility and utilization. This partnership aims to accelerate the development of impactful solutions to address critical areas such as climate change.

The open-source AI model created through this collaboration has the potential to serve as a fundamental framework for future systems focused on monitoring crops, forests, and climate change. It is expected to offer a deeper understanding of our world and contribute to tackling the challenges we face.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Streamlining Medication Management: How Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software is Transforming the Industry

Aug 8, 2023
News

Apple Music Introduces Discovery Station to Rival Spotify’s Personalized Playlists

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Maximizing the Benefits of Chatbots Through Development and Integration

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

The Most Intense Solar Flare Captured by NASA SDO

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Android 13 August Update Rolls Out for Google Pixel Devices

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Streamlining Medication Management: How Global Pharmacy Benefit Manager Software is Transforming the Industry

Aug 8, 2023 0 Comments
News

Apple Music Introduces Discovery Station to Rival Spotify’s Personalized Playlists

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments