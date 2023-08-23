The Role of Taylor Devices in NASA’s Artemis Program

NASA’s latest efforts to return to the Moon have once again highlighted the proud aerospace history of Western New York. The upcoming Artemis Two mission, which is set to launch late next year, will send four astronauts to circle the Moon aboard the mighty Artemis Rocket, also known as the Space Launch System.

What makes this mission even more significant is that the astronauts’ safety will be reliant on equipment manufactured by Taylor Devices, headquartered in Western New York. Taylor Devices is known for producing shock absorbers and seismic dampers that protect buildings and bridges from earthquakes. Their expertise in vibration control and energy absorption plays a critical role in the success of the Artemis program.

During a visit to Taylor Devices, NASA managers expressed their gratitude and emphasized the importance of the company’s work. Shawn Quinn, NASA Exploration Ground Services Manager, stated, “It really can’t be overstated how important your work is for the success of the Artemis program.” Quinn highlighted that Taylor Devices’ seismic dampers help absorb the impact energy during launch, ensuring a clean and safe lift-off for the Space Launch System and the Orion Spacecraft.

Taylor Devices’ vibration controls also play a crucial role in protecting the Orion crew capsule during liftoff and re-entry. With 8.8 million pounds of thrust, liftoff is described as “violent,” and Taylor’s devices protect the crew module’s thermal tiles from coming in contact with the OJAI panel, thus preventing damage.

Douglas Taylor, former president of Taylor Devices, acknowledges the significance of their contribution to the Artemis program but also admits to feeling a sense of fear rather than excitement. He states, “It’s not cool – I’m scared to death.”

Overall, Taylor Devices’ involvement in NASA’s Artemis program is a testament to the company’s expertise in vibration control and energy absorption. Their contributions ensure the safety and success of the upcoming missions to the Moon and lay the foundation for future endeavors to Mars.

