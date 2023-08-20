NASA Pilots Gather Incredible Data on Gamma-Ray Flashes in Thunderstorms

NASA pilots recently flew a high-altitude science aircraft directly into thunderstorms, collecting valuable data on gamma-ray flashes. Thunderstorms are known for their powerful updrafts and downdrafts, which accelerate air and water to high speeds. In these swirling air currents, ice crystals collide, causing electrons to be stripped away and generating electric fields that produce lightning. Under certain conditions, these free electrons can also create flashes of gamma rays, the shortest and most energetic waves in the electromagnetic spectrum.

To further understand these phenomena, an international group of scientists, including researchers from the University of Bergen in Norway, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), and three NASA centers, conducted a study called Airborne Lightning Observatory for Fly’s Eye GLM Simulator and Terrestrial gamma-ray flashes (ALOFT). They flew NASA’s high-altitude ER-2 aircraft as close as safely possible to thunderclouds, which reached heights of up to 10 miles (18 kilometers). This resulted in the most detailed airborne analysis of gamma rays and thunderclouds ever recorded.

The ER-2 aircraft, based on the Lockheed U-2 spy plane and acquired by NASA in 1981 and 1989, can fly at extremely high altitudes, above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere. Equipped with a unique gamma-ray detector developed at the University of Bergen, the researchers were able to collect real-time data and direct the pilots towards thunderclouds actively emitting gamma-ray radiation.

Additionally, another instrument onboard the aircraft called the Fly’s Eye GLM Simulator (FEGS) captured data in the near-infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths, which are emitted by lightning but are not visible to current satellites. These data, combined with the gamma-ray measurements, could help scientists anticipate when storms are intensifying and provide vital information to keep the public safe from lightning threats.

The ER-2 aircraft, used extensively by NASA over the years, has played a critical role in various studies, including those on satellite sensors, global warming, ozone levels, atmospheric phenomena, and even snowfall. The recent ALOFT campaign, with over 60 hours of observations, contributes to our understanding of thunderstorms, gamma-ray flashes, and their implications for weather prediction and public safety.