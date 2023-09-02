NASA Scientist Reveals Plans for Potential Discovery of Populated Planet

A NASA scientist has disclosed that the agency has been holding conferences to discuss the implications of discovering evidence of a populated planet through the James Webb Space Telescope. Dr. Michelle Thaller, a scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, spoke about the possibility of finding extraterrestrial life at an event in New York City.

Dr. Thaller mentioned that NASA collaborates with the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) program, which involves scientists searching for signs of alien civilizations. She highlighted that conferences have been held to discuss the potential outcomes if the James Webb Telescope observes an atmosphere that appears unnatural.

One particular indicator that Dr. Thaller mentioned was the detection of pollution on a distant planet, suggesting that evidence of “things that don’t look natural” would point to the presence of alien life. However, she did not disclose the exact strategy for confirming and announcing such a discovery to the public.

With the James Webb Space Telescope currently in deep space, the $10 billion project is regularly transmitting images of its observations. Dr. Thaller expressed hope that the telescope would soon identify a planet that closely resembles Earth, as it has the ability to detect chemicals and gases present in the atmospheres of other planets.

Additionally, Dr. Thaller believes that alien life may exist closer to home, possibly even within our own Solar System. She speculated that microbial life could potentially be found on Venus, Mars, or Saturn’s largest moon, Titan.

Overall, Dr. Thaller’s remarks emphasize the growing anticipation within the scientific community regarding the potential discovery of alien life. While the James Webb Telescope continues to send back fascinating data, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence remains an ongoing endeavor.

