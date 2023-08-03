NASA Regains Contact with Voyager 2 Spacecraft

Nearly two weeks after losing contact with Voyager 2, NASA has announced that it has detected a faint signal from the spacecraft. The Deep Space Network was able to detect a carrier signal from Voyager 2, confirming that the spacecraft is still operational, although the signal was not strong enough to extract any data.

Voyager 2 is currently on its planned trajectory and is approximately 12.4 billion miles away from Earth. In 2018, the spacecraft left the heliosphere, the outer layer of particles and magnetic fields created by the sun. NASA provides an interactive diagram that tracks Voyager 2’s path outside the solar system.

The loss of contact occurred due to a change in the antenna orientation triggered by routine commands. This disrupted the probe’s ability to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory plans to manually command the spacecraft to point its antenna at Earth sooner than the scheduled automatic repositioning on October 15.

Voyager 2’s twin craft, Voyager 1, is still operational and transmitting data from 15 billion miles away. Launched in 1977, the Voyager probes were sent on a mission to explore the outer solar system. Voyager 1 became the first human-made object to reach interstellar space in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 in 2018. Both probes carry a “golden record” containing sounds, images, greetings, and music intended to represent Earth’s diversity to potential extraterrestrial life.

Despite the eventual end of power supply, Voyager 2 will continue its eternal journey among the stars.