NASA Announces Jeanette Epps’ Space Mission in 2024

NASA has revealed that Jeanette Epps, a former CIA technology intelligence officer turned astronaut, will be venturing into space in early 2024. Initially scheduled for her first spaceflight in 2018, Epps was unexpectedly removed from the Russian Soyuz mission by NASA just before takeoff. Although NASA did not disclose the reason for the crew change, it was confirmed that it was not due to medical issues.

Epps’ next mission will be the Crew-8 mission aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is set to launch in February 2024. Throughout the approximately six-month mission, Epps will fulfill the roles of a mission specialist and flight engineer on the International Space Station (ISS). Her responsibilities will include conducting maintenance tasks and engaging in scientific research.

Matthew Dominick, a former US Navy test pilot, has been appointed as the commander of the Crew-8 mission, alongside veteran astronaut Michael Barrett serving as the pilot. Rounding out the team will be rookie Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

Subsequent to her removal from the Soyuz mission, Epps returned to NASA’s training base to await a new assignment. Although she expressed disappointment in 2018, she refrained from speculating on the reason behind the decision. Despite the setback, Epps remained eligible for future flight opportunities. Initially intended for the Crew-5 mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule, Epps was later reassigned to train for a SpaceX launch due to program delays with the Starliner.

Epps holds the distinction of being the final member of NASA’s 2009 astronaut class to embark on a space mission. Originally designated for the Crew-5 mission, her seat was eventually occupied by a Russian cosmonaut, as a result of an agreement between NASA and Russia’s space agency. With the impending Crew-8 mission, Epps will finally fulfill her aspiration of venturing into space.