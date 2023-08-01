NASA Awaits Signal from Voyager 2 Spacecraft After Losing Contact

NASA is currently awaiting any signals from the Voyager 2 spacecraft after losing contact with it. The spacecraft, which is billions of miles away, experienced a communication loss when flight controllers inadvertently sent the wrong command, causing its antenna to tilt away from Earth.

Despite the slim chances of success, NASA’s dish antenna in Canberra, Australia, is being utilized to listen for any potential stray signals from Voyager 2. Due to the vast distance, it takes approximately 18 hours for a signal to reach Earth.

In the upcoming week, the antenna will also transmit the correct command in an attempt to reestablish communication with the spacecraft.

If this attempt fails, NASA will need to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset, which is anticipated to restore communication. Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 was sent on a mission to explore the outer planets, alongside its twin, Voyager 1.

While Voyager 2 currently remains out of touch, Voyager 1 continues to maintain contact with Earth and holds the record as the most distant spacecraft, situated nearly 15 billion miles away.