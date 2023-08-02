NASA Attempting to Reestablish Contact with Voyager 2 Spacecraft

NASA is currently working to regain contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft, which was lost after a wrong command was mistakenly sent by flight controllers. This command caused the spacecraft’s antenna to tilt away from Earth, disrupting communication. Although the antenna only shifted by 2%, it was enough to cause the interruption.

To rectify the situation, NASA’s Canberra antenna in Australia, part of the Deep Space Network, is actively searching for any stray signals from Voyager 2. However, due to the immense distance of over 12 billion miles (19 billion kilometers) between the spacecraft and Earth, it takes more than 18 hours for a signal to travel such a vast distance.

In the coming week, the Canberra antenna will transmit the correct command to Voyager 2 in an attempt to restore communication. If this endeavor proves unsuccessful, NASA will have to wait until October for an automatic spacecraft reset.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 2 was initially sent to explore the outer planets. It preceded its identical twin, Voyager 1. While Voyager 2 is currently out of touch, Voyager 1 remains in consistent contact with Earth and is now nearly 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) away. This makes Voyager 1 the farthest spacecraft that humanity has ever sent into space.

The attempts to reestablish contact with Voyager 2 highlight the challenges faced by long-duration missions that venture far beyond our planet. However, NASA’s persistence and use of advanced technology give hope that contact with Voyager 2 can be restored, allowing it to continue its important mission of exploration in the depths of space.