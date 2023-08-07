NASA Astronauts Bring Joy to Young Patients at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center

NASA astronauts Dr. Kjell Lindgren and former astronaut Mike Coats recently visited Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center to brighten the day for young cancer patients and their families. During their visit, Dr. Lindgren and Coats engaged with the children through playing foosball and air hockey, bringing smiles to their faces.

The astronauts went room-to-room, spreading cheer and delivering gifts to help distract the children from their hospitalizations. They also took the time to answer questions from curious patients, sharing their own firsthand experiences of space travel. Dr. Lindgren described the breathtaking view of Earth from space, while Coats explained the complexities of showering in space.

In addition to interacting with the children, the astronauts also shared their personal journeys of becoming astronauts. Coats talked about his three-time space shuttle flights, while Lindgren discussed his two flights aboard a Russian rocket. They signed memorabilia for the patients, leaving encouraging messages and reminding them to reach for the stars.

The visit not only brought joy to the children, but also provided an opportunity for the hospital staff and parents to interact with the astronauts. This positive distraction offered support and encouragement to families on their cancer journey.

The collaboration between NASA and Texas Children’s Hospital made this visit possible. Texas Children’s Hospital is dedicated to creating memorable experiences for their patients and offers various distractions, including art programs.

For students interested in space exploration, Space Center Houston provides a range of educational opportunities through their Space Center U program.