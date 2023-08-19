NASA Calls on Amateur Astronomers to Study Uranus and Neptune

NASA is seeking the assistance of amateur astronomers in studying the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. The space agency plans to observe these two planets in the coming month using its New Horizons spacecraft, which was originally designed to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt. Working together with the Hubble Space Telescope, New Horizons aims to capture colorful images of Uranus and Neptune from a unique perspective, as the spacecraft has passed beyond their orbits. This positioning will provide valuable data about the atmospheres of these planets.

While NASA has access to advanced tools, they believe that additional information from multiple instruments can enhance the mission. Alan Stern, principal investigator of the New Horizons mission, stated that combining data collected by New Horizons with observations made from Earth-based telescopes can greatly contribute to uncovering the mysteries of Uranus and Neptune’s atmospheres. Even observations made by amateur astronomers with telescopes as small as 16 inches can provide important complementary data.

Currently, only one spacecraft, Voyager 2, has ever reached Uranus and Neptune. Voyager 2 visited Uranus in 1986 after a journey of 1.8 billion miles over nine years. It then continued its mission and reached Neptune three years later.

NASA aims to make the Hubble images of Uranus and Neptune publicly available by the end of September. The New Horizons images, on the other hand, will be received at the end of 2023. Amateur observers are encouraged to share their images and identified details on Facebook or the platform formerly known as Twitter, using the hashtag #NHIceGiants.

Planetary scientists have long argued for more resources to be dedicated to studying distant planets such as Uranus and Neptune. Dr. Kathleen Mandt, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory, published an article in Science earlier this year advocating for a probe solely dedicated to studying the ice giants. The aim would be to delve into various aspects such as their formation, migration, interior structure, atmosphere, magnetosphere, ring system, and the potential existence of subsurface liquid water oceans within their moons.

NASA has not yet provided a comment on ABC News’ request for additional information.