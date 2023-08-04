NASA Announces Eighth Astronaut Crew for SpaceX Mission

NASA has unveiled the Crew-8 team, consisting of NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick (commander), Michael Barratt (pilot), and Jeanette Epps (mission specialist). They will be joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin for an upcoming mission with SpaceX. The crew is scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in early 2024.

Originally, the exact launch date for Crew-8 was stated as no earlier than February 2024. However, it has now been confirmed that they will serve as the relief crew for the Crew-7, which is expected to be sent to space no earlier than August 25th.

This will mark Barratt’s third trip to space, following his previous missions in 2009 and 2011. The mission with SpaceX will be the eighth crewed operational mission for the commercial crew vendor, which collaborates with NASA.

An interesting highlight of the Crew-8 team is Jeanette Epps, who will become the second Black woman to participate in a long-duration mission on the ISS. Epps was initially assigned to another ISS crew in 2018 but had to be replaced, making her available for this new assignment. She has also contributed to the development of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, although she was reassigned from the debut crewed launch due to technical delays.

Boeing’s Starliner, another commercial crew vehicle for NASA, is expected to send astronauts to space in 2023, pending a major update on the spacecraft that will be announced soon.