NASA Announces Crew for 2024 International Space Station Mission

NASA has revealed the crew members assigned to the 2024 International Space Station (ISS) crew rotation mission. The crew, consisting of astronauts from NASA and Roscosmos, will join Expedition 70 and 71 onboard the ISS in early 2024.

The selected crew members include NASA astronauts Commander Matthew Dominick, Pilot Michael Barrat, and Mission Specialist Jeanette Epps, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Mission Specialist Alexander Grebenkin. This mission will mark Commander Dominick’s first spaceflight, Pilot Barratt’s third trip, and Mission Specialist Epps’ inaugural journey to space. Grebenkin, with his background in radio communications, broadcasting, and television, will also be embarking on his first space mission.

The International Space Station serves as a crucial testing ground for NASA to study and overcome the difficulties associated with long-duration space travel. It also provides opportunities for expanding commercial ventures in low Earth orbit. Since its establishment, the ISS has housed and facilitated the research and education investigations of 244 individuals from 19 different countries. Over 3,000 projects have been conducted in its unique microgravity laboratory.

The upcoming mission will be the eighth rotation of crew members to the space station. NASA collaborates with the American aerospace industry to ensure transportation to and from the ISS utilizing American-made rockets and spacecraft.

The selected crew members for this mission demonstrate a diverse range of experience and expertise, highlighting the international collaboration and scientific advancements taking place aboard the ISS.