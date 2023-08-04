CityLife

The Power of AI Models

NASA Announces Crew-8 Mission to International Space Station

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed that a crew of four individuals will embark on the Crew-8 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Collaborating with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), NASA aims to join forces with international experts to carry out important space research and operational activities.

The crew members for the Crew-8 mission will include NASA astronauts Commander Matthew Dominick, Pilot Michael Barratt, and Mission Specialist Jeanette Epps, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Mission Specialist Alexander Grebenkin. They are expected to join the Expedition 70 and 71 crew members aboard the ISS in early 2024.

During their time on the space station, the Crew-8 members will engage in a variety of operational and research activities. These tasks will contribute to our understanding of the universe and pave the way for future advancements in space exploration.

In addition to the Crew-8 mission, NASA and SpaceX have also announced the launch date for their upcoming Crew-7 mission. This mission is scheduled to take place on August 25th at 3:49 am ET.

These recent developments are a testament to NASA’s ongoing commitment to space exploration and scientific research. By collaborating with international partners and taking part in these missions, NASA is furthering our knowledge of the universe and opening doors to exciting possibilities in the field of space exploration.

