NASA and SpaceX Set New Launch Date for Crew-7 Mission

NASA and SpaceX have scheduled the launch of the agency’s Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for 5:23 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 21. The updated date provides extra time for processing at Launch Complex 39A in NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. In the event of any delays, a backup opportunity is planned for 3:49 a.m. on Friday, August 25.

The chosen target date takes into account the ongoing activities on the ISS, such as operations involving other crew and cargo spacecraft. Following the Crew-7 mission, a Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Northrop Grumman and a Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft are expected to arrive at the station in the subsequent weeks.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, will carry four astronauts for the Crew-7 mission. The crew includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. Notably, this mission will mark the inaugural launch of the Falcon 9 booster chosen by SpaceX specifically for this mission.

All the necessary hardware for the mission has already been transported to Florida for processing. The Dragon spacecraft was stacked onto its trunk on July 25 and will be integrated with the rocket and transported to the launch pad after completing preflight checkouts.

