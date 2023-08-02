NASA and SpaceX’s Crew-7 Mission to the International Space Station Rescheduled for August 21st

NASA and SpaceX have rescheduled their Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for Monday, August 21st at 5:23 am. The delay was necessary to allow for essential launch site processing at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. A backup launch opportunity is also available on Friday, August 25th at 3:49 am.

Crew-7 is a significant milestone in space exploration as it brings together a diverse team of four astronauts representing different nations. The team consists of Konstantin Borisov from Russia, Andreas Mogensen from Europe, Satoshi Furukawa from Japan, and commander Jasmin Moghbeli, who is the sole NASA astronaut on board.

This mission will be the first of SpaceX’s manned missions to have a single NASA astronaut. The Dragon spacecraft, named Endurance, will be used to transport the Crew-7 team to the ISS. This will be the third mission for the spacecraft, following its participation in the Crew-3 and Crew-5 missions.

The reliable Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Dragon spacecraft into space. During the several-month-long journey, the Crew-7 astronauts will conduct numerous experiments and scientific research in fields such as biology, physics, and astronomy. Their contributions will contribute to advancements in these areas.