NASA and SpaceX Discuss Transforming Starship into a Space Station

NASA and SpaceX are currently in talks about the possibility of converting a Starship launch vehicle into a space station. This comes as the International Space Station (ISS) is anticipated to reach the end of its operational life by 2030. The collaboration between NASA and SpaceX is part of NASA’s efforts to meet future commercial and government needs in space exploration while benefiting human spaceflight and the US commercial Low Earth Orbit (LEO) economy.

Through NASA’s Collaborations for Commercial Space Capabilities-2 initiative (CCSC-2), which is undertaken through unfunded Space Act Agreements, NASA aims to advance commercial space-related endeavors. The program provides technical expertise, assessments, lessons learned, technologies, and data. Thus far, NASA has awarded $415 million to private space station programs, including Blue Origin, Sierra Space, and Nanoracks’ Starlab. The CCSC-2 has expanded its efforts to include seven companies, including SpaceX.

As part of the CCSC-2, NASA is exploring the integration of SpaceX’s Starship into its LEO architecture. This collaboration would open up various possibilities for on-orbit research and commercialization. The Starship has a diameter of 9 meters and can accommodate up to 100 passengers, making it an attractive option for space station purposes.

Developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, the Starship is a fully reusable and super heavy-lift launch vehicle designed to make human flight to Mars economically viable. Although the Starship faced technical issues during its initial test flight, SpaceX is planning a new launch in late August. However, the launch clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is pending until all systems that led to the previous failure are certified safe.

One of the notable features of the Starship is its high payload capacity of up to 150 tonnes, surpassing that of other rockets in the world. Additionally, it offers reduced operating costs and more pressurized volume compared to the ISS. Both the super heavy booster and the Starship spacecraft utilize liquid oxygen and liquid methane as propellant, contributing to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.