SpaceX Crew-7 Mission to the ISS Delayed to August 21

Four astronauts from NASA, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Roscosmos will experience a slight delay in their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) with SpaceX. The original target launch date of August 15 has been postponed to August 21.

The decision to delay the launch was made due to a busy schedule on the ISS and in coordination with the upcoming traffic to the station. Currently, the space station is hosting four spacecraft: SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour, two Russian Progress spacecraft, and the Russian Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft.

The arrival of the Soyuz MS-23 in February replaced the Soyuz MS-22, which had experienced a coolant leak. In September, the replacement Soyuz will bring back NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin to Earth.

After delivering supplies and conducting scientific experiments, a SpaceX Cargo Dragon departed from the space station on June 29. Now, another SpaceX spacecraft named Endurance, along with other launch hardware, is in Florida.

This upcoming mission, known as SpaceX Crew-7, will be the third trip for NASA to the ISS with the Dragon Endurance spacecraft, following missions with Crew-3 and Crew-5 astronauts. Unlike previous commercial crew missions, Crew-7 will be the first launch with only one NASA astronaut on board. Konstantin Borisov from Russia will join as the additional crew member, marking his first spaceflight.

The new target launch date of August 21 takes into consideration the limited parking space available at the ISS and the need to make room for the incoming spacecraft.