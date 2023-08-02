CityLife

NASA and SpaceX Crew-7 Launch Delayed to August 21

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
NASA and SpaceX have announced a delay in the next crewed launch from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch of NASA and SpaceX Crew-7 to the International Space Station has been moved to no earlier than August 21. The postponement was necessary to allow for additional preparations at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Crew-7 will consist of a Russian cosmonaut, a Japanese astronaut, a European astronaut, and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. SpaceX will be using its newly constructed Hangar X for launch control operations during this mission.

Although the launch has been delayed, the teams are working diligently to ensure a successful mission. Updates on the progress will be provided by Channel 9 on Eyewitness News.

This delay is a reflection of the meticulous planning and attention to detail that space missions require. The safety of the crew and the success of the launch are paramount. The collaboration between NASA and SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of human spaceflight and deepen our understanding of the universe.

As the new launch date approaches, more information will be provided. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting space mission.

