NASA and IBM Collaborate on Open-source Geospatial AI Model

NASA and IBM have partnered to create an open-source geospatial foundational model that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor climate change, deforestation, crop yields, and greenhouse gas emissions. The collaboration aims to enhance the value and impact of data from NASA’s Earth science missions through the application of AI.

NASA’s Harmonized Landsat Sentinel-2 (HLS) satellite mission, in conjunction with the European Space Agency (ESA), captures high-resolution imagery of Earth’s land and coastal regions. The HLS dataset provides a comprehensive view of the planet every two to three days, enabling the detection of large-scale changes.

IBM has leveraged its cloud platforms, specifically Watsonx, to apply AI learning models to NASA’s HLS data. The company emphasizes the importance of sharing scientific data with the public and aims to make 250,000 terabytes of NASA mission data accessible to a wider audience.

The collaboration between IBM and NASA is focused on open-source principles, with the geospatial model and satellite data available on the Hugging Face platform. IBM’s geospatial AI foundation model, named “Prithvi,” has been optimized to detect burn scars, floods, wildfires, and other relevant tasks. The model uses a transformer AI architecture to condense raw data into a representation that captures its fundamental structure.

This collaboration goes beyond the geospatial model, with plans to develop additional applications for extracting valuable insights from Earth observations. This includes the creation of a large language model based on Earth science literature. NASA’s commitment to open science ensures that the resulting models and products will be accessible to the wider scientific community.

Through this partnership, NASA and IBM are harnessing the potential of AI to enhance the analysis of Earth’s data, contributing to a better understanding of our planet’s changing environment.