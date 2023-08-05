NASA and Axiom Space Set Launch Dates for Private Astronaut Missions to the International Space Station

NASA and Axiom Space have finalized the launch dates for their next two private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS). The previously announced November 2023 launch date for Axiom’s third mission, Ax-3, has been delayed to allow for collaboration on the integration of the mission’s scientific research priorities. The new targeted launch date is no earlier than January.

Following the Ax-3 announcement, NASA also revealed that a mission order has been finalized for Ax-4, with a target launch no earlier than November next year. Both missions will launch aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules on Falcon 9 rockets from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Ax-4 mission includes a provision for a two-week stay aboard the ISS, with contingency supplies for any delays in the crew’s departure. The return of Axiom’s first mission, Ax-1, was delayed due to weather conditions at the splashdown site.

Under the agreements between NASA and Axiom, private astronauts participating in these missions will have the opportunity to handle science investigation equipment and stow experiments aboard their Dragon spacecraft for return as needed by NASA. Specific launch dates for Ax-3 and Ax-4 are yet to be determined and depend on other traffic at the space station.

Prior to their flights, private astronauts flying on Axiom’s missions undergo training with NASA, SpaceX, and other partners to prepare for their journey. The crew for Ax-4 has not been selected by Axiom and approved by NASA.

Axiom Space is the first company to conduct privately-crewed missions to the ISS, signifying a shift in NASA’s approach to low Earth orbit research. These missions serve as stepping stones towards the development of commercial platforms and the transition beyond International Space Station operations. Axiom views each mission as a building block towards establishing a private orbital station once the ISS is retired.