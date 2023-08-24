Bandai Namco to Release Kaguya Otsutsuki as DLC Character for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Bandai Namco has announced that the final DLC character for Season Pass 6 of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Kaguya Otsutsuki, will be launching on August 25. Kaguya Otsutsuki will bring a host of powerful abilities to the battlefield, including Eighty Gods Vacuum Firsts, Murderous Bone Ash, Yomotsu Hirasaka, and the Secret Technique Ame no Minaka. Players will also be able to use these ninjutsu for their avatars in the game.

In addition to the new DLC character, several 5th anniversary campaigns are currently active in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Players can earn up to 50 Esoteric Scrolls by logging in and have the chance to acquire anniversary costumes. Furthermore, a new mode has been introduced in the game’s Ninja Tools Shop, which allows players to purchase rare items at any time. The 5th anniversary events will last for the next few weeks.

Fans of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden can also look forward to Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, an upcoming title that features new playable characters such as Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode), Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage), Indra Otsutsuki, and Ashura Otsutsuki. This game will also include a massive story mode for Naruto and an original story mode starring Boruto from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

