Long Gone Days to Launch on Multiple Platforms in October

Long Gone Days, a narrative-focused wartime RPG developed by This I Dreamt and published by Serenity Forge, is set to leave Early Access and launch on various platforms on October 10. The game will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.

The story of Long Gone Days revolves around Rourke, a sniper who was chosen for his role at birth. However, on his first mission, he discovers that the war he has been trained for is not what it seems, leading him to question everything. Determined to end the bloodshed, Rourke must navigate a world full of language barriers and make choices that will impact the lives of those around him.

The game features turn-based combat where players can take down enemies from afar as a sniper or engage in close-quarters combat. Each shot made by Rourke will shape the world and plot of Long Gone Days. Players will also have the opportunity to explore diverse cities and interact with realistic characters, making choices that will change lives.

Long Gone Days first entered Early Access on March 28, 2018, and has since been made available on Steam, Humble Store, Itch.io, and Game Jolt. The full release of the game will expand its reach to a wider audience, allowing players on various platforms to experience its immersive narrative and gameplay.

Sources: Serenity Forge, This I Dreamt

Definitions:

RPG – Role-Playing Game, a genre of video game in which players assume the roles of characters in a fictional setting and undertake quests and adventures.

Early Access – A phase during the development of a video game where an unfinished version of the game is made available to players for testing and feedback before its official release.

Turn-based Combat – A combat system in which participants take turns to make their moves, allowing for more strategic planning and decision-making.

Sources:

Serenity Forge: [link]

This I Dreamt: [link]