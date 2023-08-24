Naraka Bladepoint Servers Undergo Scheduled Maintenance

Naraka Bladepoint players may have noticed that the game’s servers were taken down for scheduled maintenance on August 23rd. The maintenance period lasted from 23:00 UTC until 03:00 UTC on August 24th, affecting players both in the US and outside.

The announcement regarding the server downtime was made by 24 Entertainment, the developers of Naraka Bladepoint. They advised players to log out in advance and re-enter the game once the maintenance was complete.

For players in the US, the maintenance period started at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT and ended at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT. It is important to note that these times are subject to change, and any updates or adjustments to the maintenance schedule will be reflected in future articles.

Scheduled server maintenance is a routine procedure that allows developers to perform necessary updates and improvements to the game’s infrastructure. It helps ensure a smooth and optimal gaming experience for players by addressing any technical issues, implementing bug fixes, and introducing new features or content.

During maintenance, the game servers are temporarily taken offline, preventing players from accessing the game. This downtime allows developers to make changes behind the scenes and apply necessary updates without interrupting gameplay. By scheduling maintenance during off-peak hours, developers aim to minimize disruption to players.

