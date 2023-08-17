Tiny Gold “Seeds” Found to be Gold Buckyballs

Chemists have made the discovery that tiny gold “seed” particles used in nanoparticle synthesis are actually gold buckyballs, 32-atom spherical molecules. Gold buckyballs were first synthesized in 2019, and it was previously unknown that these molecules were being used as “seed” particles in nanoparticle synthesis. The findings of chemists Matthew Jones and Liang Qiao from Rice University were published in Nature Communications.

Using gold “seed” particles is the most common method for generating nanomaterials, and it is a simple process that can be done without specialized equipment. Researchers have used these gold “seeds” for the past 20 years to synthesize various shapes of gold nanoparticles, such as rods, cubes, and pyramids. Controlling the shape of nanoparticles is important for changing their properties.

The discovery that gold nanoparticles are synthesized from molecules rather than particles could help chemists understand the mechanisms behind their synthesis. Nanoparticles can have slight variations in size and shape, whereas molecules are perfect and consistent. By understanding the chemistry behind nanoparticle synthesis, researchers can gain better control over their properties.

The goal is to reach a level of control in nanoscience similar to that in organic chemistry, where chemists can create desired materials with specific properties. This can be achieved by gaining a detailed mechanistic understanding of nanoparticle synthesis. Currently, progress in nanoscience is often achieved through trial and error due to a lack of understanding of the synthesis process.

