NanoAvionics Prepares to Launch Nanosatellite for Black Hole and Neutron Star Study

NanoAvionics, a Lithuanian manufacturer, is set to ship a nanosatellite this fall for a mission to study black holes and neutron stars from low Earth orbit. The company has partnered with the Japanese research institute, Riken, and provided its 6U satellite platform for the mission.

The nanosatellite, called NinjaSat, will be launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Transporter rideshare mission. Once in orbit, it will spend two years observing persistently bright X-ray objects, including Scorpius X-1, a binary star system with a fast-spinning neutron star. This system is one of the brightest X-ray objects visible from near-Earth orbit.

NinjaSat’s primary objective is to track the X-ray photons emitted by these compact objects, aiming to explore how matter accretes to them. It will also conduct follow-up observations of transient objects previously detected by the Monitor of All-sky X-ray Image (MAXI), an X-ray camera mounted on the International Space Station’s Japanese Experiment Module.

Equipped with Gas Multiplier Counters for measuring radiation events, Radiation Belt Monitors for monitoring background particles, and a star tracker for precise positioning, NinjaSat is ready to conduct its scientific mission. The nanosatellite was procured by Riken from Mitsui Bussan Aerospace (MBA), with NanoAvionics acting as a subcontractor.

Through this partnership, NanoAvionics aims to utilize their technology for other customers in the Japanese market. The integration of their satellite platform with Riken’s payload showcases the potential for collaborative efforts in space exploration and research.

As NinjaSat prepares for launch, anticipation is building for the valuable data it will provide on black holes, neutron stars, and the behavior of matter around them. This mission highlights the significant role nanosatellites can play in space science, offering innovative solutions for studying the mysteries of the universe from a low Earth orbit perspective.