New Jersey Braces for Severe Weather Conditions

Summary: New Jersey is preparing for a storm that is expected to bring gale force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of snow in certain areas. The National Weather Service has issued warnings and forecasts for the state, including flood watches and upgraded marine conditions. State officials and energy providers are taking necessary precautions and urging residents to stay informed and be prepared for potential power outages.

New Jersey is bracing itself for severe weather conditions as a storm approaches. The National Weather Service has issued a gale warning and predicted the possibility of snow in the state’s northwestern corner. In addition, a flood watch is in effect for the entire state, with expected rainfall of 2-3 inches in most parts and up to four inches in certain areas.

The heaviest rainfall is anticipated for Sunday night, and temperatures are expected to drop, potentially causing rain to turn into snow in some parts of the state. The National Weather Service has warned of a quick burst of 1 to 2 inches of snow in the southern Poconos and northern New Jersey during this time.

Strong winds are also expected, with gusts reaching up to 45 miles per hour across the state. Coastal areas will experience wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, while inland gusts are expected between 30-40 miles per hour. Marine conditions have been upgraded to a warning, with winds predicted to reach 50 miles per hour along the coastline from Sandy Hook to Cape May and through the Delaware Bay.

While minor flooding is expected along the coast and back bays, urban areas with poor drainage and small streams may experience more significant flooding. Power outages are also a possibility due to the high winds.

PSE&G, the state’s largest energy provider, is closely monitoring the situation and preparing for the storm. They have additional personnel ready to respond to power outages and have performed system checks to ensure the availability of critical materials. Customers are encouraged to use the outage reporting tool on the company’s website.

Residents of New Jersey are advised to stay informed about the weather conditions and take necessary precautions. It is essential to have emergency supplies and a plan in place, as well as to follow any directives or warnings issued by local authorities.