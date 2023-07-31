Mysterious Object Identified as Space Debris on Green Head Beach

A mysterious object that washed up on Green Head beach in Western Australia has been identified as space debris by the Australian Space Agency. After attracting international attention, authorities confirmed that the object is most likely debris from an expended third stage of a polar satellite launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The object was under police guard while agencies assessed whether it posed a risk to the public. Once it was determined to be safe, a front-end loader was used to transport it to a nearby secure facility for further investigation.

The conclusion reached by the Australian Space Agency aligned with the initial assessment from European Space Agency engineer Andrea Boyd, who stated that the object probably fell from an Indian rocket that had launched a satellite.

The debris is currently in storage, and the Australian Space Agency plans to collaborate with Indian authorities to determine the next steps for the object. Several suggestions have been made regarding its future, including storing it in the WA Museum or turning it into a tourist attraction in the Shire of Coorow near Green Head.

Local interest in retaining the object is strong, and discussions with the Indian government are awaited to decide its fate.