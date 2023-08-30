The Origins of Fast Radio Bursts: Clues from Pulsars and Magnetars

A team of international scientists recently reported on their findings regarding the radio pulsar phase of a Galactic magnetar that emitted a fast radio burst (FRB) in 2020. By studying this phenomenon, they have uncovered new insights into the origins of FRBs and the differences between bursts and pulses.

Fast radio bursts are powerful explosions of radiation that last for milliseconds and occur in deep space. While most FRBs have been observed outside of our Milky Way galaxy, the discovery of the first Galactic FRB in 2020 raised the possibility that magnetars, which are dense neutron stars with strong magnetic fields, could also produce FRBs. However, the rotation period due to the spin of the magnetar, considered a smoking gun for this scenario, has not been detected.

The team used the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China to observe the FRB produced by the magnetar and found that it originated from a different region within the magnetar compared to the later radio pulsar phase. This suggests different origins for bursts and pulses.

Radio pulses, similar to FRBs but much less bright, are typically emitted by pulsars, which are rotating neutron stars. Most magnetars do not emit radio pulses regularly, but some of them become temporary radio pulsars after bursting activities. The emission phases of bursts and pulses also differ, with bursts being emitted in random phases and pulses being emitted within a narrow phase window in each period.

The discovery that bursts and pulses originate from different locations within the magnetar sheds light on the mysterious nature of FRBs observed at cosmological distances. Many cosmological FRBs are known to repeat, but previous searches for periodicity in their bursts have been unsuccessful. The non-detection of periodicity can now be explained by the fact that bursts are emitted in all directions from a magnetar, making it impossible to identify periods from FRB sources.

Overall, this research provides valuable insights into the origins and mechanisms of FRBs, expanding our understanding of these cosmic phenomena.

Reference: “A radio pulsar phase from SGR J1935+2154 provides clues to the magnetar FRB mechanism” by Weiwei Zhu, Heng Xu, Bing Zhang, et al. (Science Advances)