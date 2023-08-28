Astronomers Spot Mysterious Dark Spot in Neptune’s Atmosphere

Astronomers have made an exciting discovery in Neptune’s atmosphere: a large and mysterious dark spot accompanied by a bright companion. This observation was made using the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile, marking the first time an Earth-based telescope has observed such a phenomena on Neptune.

Giant gaseous planets in our solar system, including Neptune, are known for their dark spots in their atmospheres, such as Jupiter’s Great Red Spot. Neptune, being an ice giant, has had multiple storms observed by the Hubble Space Telescope over the years. These storms follow a pattern of appearing and disappearing over the course of two years. However, they have proven difficult to study due to their short lifespan. Voyager 2, a NASA probe, also observed two dark storms on Neptune during its flyby of the planet in 1989, but they had vanished by the time Hubble captured images of Neptune in 1994.

The dark spots on Neptune behave differently than hurricanes on Earth. They are high-pressure systems that rotate clockwise, while hurricanes on Earth rotate counterclockwise. Researchers, led by Patrick Irwin from the University of Oxford, are interested in understanding how these massive storms on Neptune form.

To study the newly discovered dark spot on Neptune, Irwin’s team used the Very Large Telescope’s Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer instrument (MUSE), which allowed for observations in different wavelengths of light. The MUSE instrument captured a 3D spectrum of light for Neptune and its dark spot, revealing a surprising observation: a rare deep bright cloud type that had never been seen before, even from space. This bright spot appeared next to the larger dark spot on the same atmospheric level.

The observations suggest that the dark spots on Neptune are caused by gathering air particles beneath the planet’s atmospheric layer, where haze and ice mix together. While this discovery has provided insights into these atmospheric phenomena, researchers hope to learn more through future observations.

Overall, this discovery showcases the advancements in technology that enable scientists to observe and study celestial objects like Neptune’s dark spots from Earth, greatly expanding humanity’s ability to explore the cosmos.

