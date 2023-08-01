Mysterious Cylinder Found in Western Australia Identified as Debris from Indian Space Launch

Authorities in India and Australia have confirmed that a mysterious cylinder found washed ashore in Western Australia is debris from an Indian space launch. The cylinder, part of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, was identified by Sudheer Kumar, a director at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The Australian Space Agency conducted its own investigation and reached the same conclusion.

The copper-colored cylinder, taller than a human, had attracted the attention of local residents when it appeared on a beach in Green Head. Speculation about its origin had been circulating on the internet, but police had already indicated that space junk was the most likely explanation. The Australian Space Agency has urged the public to report any further suspected debris to local authorities.

ISRO has confirmed that there are no plans to retrieve the object and bring it back to India at present. The Australian space agency has advised against handling or moving the object due to its unknown origin. Police have been guarding the item until it is removed.

Space rockets are constructed with multiple stages that release various compartments carrying fuel in sequential order. When the propellant runs out, these stages detach and fall back to Earth as debris. The damaged condition and barnacle covering of the cylinder suggest that it had spent a significant amount of time at sea before washing up on the beach.

With the confirmation of the cylinder’s origin, further action will be taken according to the obligations outlined in the United Nations space treaties.