Astronomers Observe Perplexing Alterations in Black Hole Jet

Astronomers using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) in China have made a puzzling discovery regarding a small black hole known as GRS 1915+105. This black hole, which is consuming gas and dust, emits a highly magnetic plasma jet that undergoes periodic changes in a fraction of a second.

GRS 1915+105 is formed by a regular star orbiting a stellar black hole. As the star orbits, some of its material is drawn into the black hole, while the rest is propelled into a jet emanating from the poles. The fluctuations in the energy of this jet are believed to be caused by a misalignment between the black hole’s rotation and its accretion disk.

This misalignment creates a wobbling motion similar to that of a spinning top. When the jet points away from Earth, its energy decreases, but it returns to normal as the system rotates back. This phenomenon has never been observed before in radio waves from a black hole.

GRS 1915+105 is classified as a microquasar, a smaller version of a quasar. Quasars are incredibly luminous celestial objects that contain supermassive black holes millions or billions of times more massive than the sun. These black holes draw in surrounding matter with their immense gravitational force, and some of it falls past the event horizon while the rest is channeled into energetic jets.

Microquasars exhibit similar behavior, but on a smaller scale. The recent observations of quasi-periodic oscillations (QPO) in GRS 1915+105 provide valuable insights into the physics of black holes and could enhance our understanding of the feeding patterns of smaller black holes.

The cause of these oscillations remains a mystery, but researchers suggest that the temporal modulation in the relativistic jet could be a result of the misalignment between the black hole’s spin axis and the disk of hot gas and dust surrounding it. Further observations of GRS 1915+105 and other microquasars may help unravel the enigma behind these mysterious QPO signals.

These findings have been published in the journal Nature.